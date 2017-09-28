Do you sit at a crowded subway station or park and get excited over the infinite studies of human motion and behavior? Do you dream of getting a chance to work with others who are just as passionate as you about applying these studies to game character? Wake up and smell the smelling salts! We’re looking for an Animator to work with Sucker Punch's proprietary tools and engine to create a wide range of compelling and believable character experiences.

With inFAMOUS: Second Son and inFAMOUS: First Light, we helped set a bar for animation that offers up a rich character experience along with tight controls. But we’ve got big ambitions, we’re not satisfied, and we want to offer up even more opportunities for our consumers. That’s where you come in!

RESPONSIBILITIES

Work with motion capture data to create realistic in-game animations which are consistent with the overall game concept and physical principles

Participate in motion capture shoots, sometimes directing a performance and sometimes putting on the suit for a capture session

Create believable hand keyed animations with convincing motion and performances

Maintain active communication within and outside the department

Demonstrate enthusiasm and drive when performing job functions, while remaining flexible in undertaking other activities and responsibilities that may arise

QUALIFICATIONS

Demo reel or portfolio to demonstrate excellence in animation

Demonstrated understanding of the principles of animation by showing your ability to critique your own work

Ability to take and implement direction

Knowledge of anatomy and kinesiology

Basic experience working with motion capture data

Basic experience producing cinematic animation that is not controlled by a player

Solid communication skills. Should be able to work with designers, character artists, technical artist, and programmers

BONUS FACTORS