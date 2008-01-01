Location:
Bellevue, Washington
Country:
United States
Experience Level:
Not Applicable
Education:
High School Not Completed
Animator
Do you sit at a crowded subway station or park and get excited over the infinite studies of human motion and behavior? Do you dream of getting a chance to work with others who are just as passionate as you about applying these studies to game character? Wake up and smell the smelling salts! We’re looking for an Animator to work with Sucker Punch's proprietary tools and engine to create a wide range of compelling and believable character experiences.
With inFAMOUS: Second Son and inFAMOUS: First Light, we helped set a bar for animation that offers up a rich character experience along with tight controls. But we’ve got big ambitions, we’re not satisfied, and we want to offer up even more opportunities for our consumers. That’s where you come in!
Responsibilities
- Work with motion capture data to create realistic in-game animations which are consistent with the overall game concept and physical principles
- Participate in motion capture shoots, sometimes directing a performance and sometimes putting on the suit for a capture session.
- Create believable hand keyed animations with convincing motion and performances.
- Maintain active communication within and outside the department
- Demonstrate enthusiasm and drive when performing job functions, while remaining flexible in undertaking other activities and responsibilities that may arise
Qualifications
- Demo reel or portfolio to demonstrate excellence in animation
- Demonstrated understanding of the principles of animation by showing your ability to critique your own work
- Ability to take and implement direction
- Knowledge of anatomy and kinesiology
- Basic experience working with motion capture data
- Basic experience producing cinematic animation that is not controlled by a player
- Solid communication skills. Should be able to work with designers, character artists, technical artist, and programmers
Bonus Factors
- Strong drawing skills
- Experience working with Human IK or Human IK-like rigs
- Camera Layout Experience
