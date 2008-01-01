Animation Tools Software Engineer

Work alongside Pixar animators and engineers to design and implement new features within the Presto Animation System to help create the next generation of Pixar films. Presto is Pixar’s industry leading animation production software suite, recently built from the ground up with a modern architecture and a well-designed code base. You will be challenged by our production teams to enable Pixar to continue to raise the high bar for what can be achieved in the art of digital animation.

Responsibilities

Design, develop, and maintain new features in Presto as part of the Tools animation team.

Work closely with animators and artists during the creative and iterative process of filmmaking.

Work on a range of projects from small independent efforts to large, collaborative projects with other technical teams.

Help define the feature requirements for future films during the pre-production process.

P artner with Researchers to implement experimental technology and explore what’s new and innovative for meeting the software needs of our animators and artists.

Present your work to the engineering and animation teams.

Benefits

Pixar's work environment is famous for the many benefits it offers its employees, including:



A culture that respects individuals and emphasizes a healthy work-life balance.

A large, beautiful campus located in Emeryville, CA just across the bridge from San Francisco.

Two restaurants serving an ever-changing menu of delicious and seasonal dishes.

An extensive fitness center including a weight room, a cardio room, a swimming pool, a basketball court, a beach volleyball court, and a dedicated soccer field.

Fitness trainers offering programs including various yoga and Pilates practices, boot camp and core circuit classes, and swimming and cardio sessions.

Pixar University – a department dedicated to the ongoing education of our employees with classes including art and storytelling, hands-on filmmaking experience, and new software languages and tools. Frequent film screenings, Q&A sessions with visiting filmmakers, and talks from other notable guests ranging from authors, actors, inventors, scientists and researchers.

Wrap parties to celebrate each new film together as a company.

Requirements



3+ years of strong engineering experience in a professional environment.

Fluent in C++.

A desire to work closely with users. Previous experience doing so in a creative environment is a plus.

Strong problem solving skills that employ your high attention to detail and quality.

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or equivalent.

Experienced in the UNIX / Linux environment.

Familiar with a modern UI framework, such as Qt.

Preferred



Knowledge of modern rendering architectures, OpenGL and GPU technologies.

Experience with 3D applications (e.g., Maya, Houdini, Katana).

Previous experience in a production environment.

To apply, please follow these steps:

1) Go to: http://www.pixar.com/careers

2) Click "View Career Listings."

3) Apply for "Animation Tools Software Engineer" (R-01130).

PIXAR IS AN EQUAL OPPROTUNITY EMPLOYER.



