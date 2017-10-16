Animation Tools Engineer

2A Consulting is looking for an Animation Tools Developer to help create our next-generation game editor to enable artists and designers to create cutting edge games. Animation is a major part of the game experience and we are looking for an experienced engineer with the ability to help us deliver a robust, solid toolset to create all of the animation content for a large AAA game title. As a candidate, you should understand and have experience with the challenges of large application development and automation frameworks.

