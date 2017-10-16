webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
2A Consulting
Website:
http://www.2a.consulting
Location:
Seattle, Washington
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Game Design
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Other
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Apply for this job

Animation Tools Engineer

2A Consulting is looking for an Animation Tools Developer to help create our next-generation game editor to enable artists and designers to create cutting edge games. Animation is a major part of the game experience and we are looking for an experienced engineer with the ability to help us deliver a robust, solid toolset to create all of the animation content for a large AAA game title. As a candidate, you should understand and have experience with the challenges of large application development and automation frameworks.

Responsibilities

  • Drive enhancement and development of new and existing animation tools in our internally developed game engine and game editor.
  • Partner with animation developers on the creation of new animation technologies and matching tools/workflows.
  • Work with artists, designers and programmers to analyze tools/pipelines and workflows and determine areas for improvements (speed and to increase tool capabilities).
  • Work with animators and artists to design and prioritize new features.
  • Work with producers to accurately schedule and coordinate cross-team to deliver polished, fully comprehensive experiences.

Qualifications and Skills

  • At least 5 years of professional C# and C++ experience
  • Experience developing large WPF applications
  • Experience working with large and complex tools and codebases
  • Passion for creating amazing AAA game experiences
  • Previous game development experience and knowledge of game development technologies 
  • Strong cross-team communication skills. You must work well with artists and designers
  • Good understanding of algorithms, performance, optimization and debugging
  • Solid 3D Math skills (linear algebra and trig.)

Pluses

  • Strong UX design sensibilities
  • Experience with current animation tools and middleware
  • One or more shipped titles in an animation or tools role
  • Experience with different 3d art packages and pipelines
  • Python programming experience
  • Experience with LUA
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

Friends Who Might Be Interested