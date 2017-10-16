Location:
Animation Tools Engineer
2A Consulting is looking for an Animation Tools Developer to help create our next-generation game editor to enable artists and designers to create cutting edge games. Animation is a major part of the game experience and we are looking for an experienced engineer with the ability to help us deliver a robust, solid toolset to create all of the animation content for a large AAA game title. As a candidate, you should understand and have experience with the challenges of large application development and automation frameworks.
Responsibilities
- Drive enhancement and development of new and existing animation tools in our internally developed game engine and game editor.
- Partner with animation developers on the creation of new animation technologies and matching tools/workflows.
- Work with artists, designers and programmers to analyze tools/pipelines and workflows and determine areas for improvements (speed and to increase tool capabilities).
- Work with animators and artists to design and prioritize new features.
- Work with producers to accurately schedule and coordinate cross-team to deliver polished, fully comprehensive experiences.
Qualifications and Skills
- At least 5 years of professional C# and C++ experience
- Experience developing large WPF applications
- Experience working with large and complex tools and codebases
- Passion for creating amazing AAA game experiences
- Previous game development experience and knowledge of game development technologies
- Strong cross-team communication skills. You must work well with artists and designers
- Good understanding of algorithms, performance, optimization and debugging
- Solid 3D Math skills (linear algebra and trig.)
Pluses
- Strong UX design sensibilities
- Experience with current animation tools and middleware
- One or more shipped titles in an animation or tools role
- Experience with different 3d art packages and pipelines
- Python programming experience
- Experience with LUA
