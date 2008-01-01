webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Indeed
Website:
http://Indeed.com
Location:
New York City, New York
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
AI Programmer

Indeed Hire has partnered with Avalanche Studios and is looking for an experienced and motivated AI programmer to join our AI team on our next open world project. At Avalanche Studios you will work with some of the industry’s most exciting technology and talented individuals. You are expected to have previous experience from developing character and/or vehicle AI and to be able to utilize this experience by pushing the quality of our titles even further.

As an AI programmer you will work with our content creators to design fun and robust character behaviors for one of our AAA action titles. You will implement behaviors for the inference systems of our game engine and Integrate AI behaviors and subcomponents with other gameplay systems such as physics, animation and sound. It will also work to maintain and extend our inference and pathfinding technology and existing tools for AI content creation. Avalanche Studios is developing for next gen platforms.

Required qualifications

  • A strong passion for game AI and a keen sense of fun gameplay
  • Familiarity with animation, physics and gameplay code in general
  • Experience from working with common AI technology such as state machines and pathfinding algorithms
  • Prior experience working as a programmer on at least two shipped title on current-gen consoles
  • Basic understanding of the possibilities and challenges the PS4 and Xbox ONE hardware architectures imposes on AI algorithms and technology

Desired qualifications

  • Experience from working with action planners, behavior trees and obstacle avoidance algorithms
  • Experience working with navmesh generation and pathfinding in a complex environment
  • Experience from working with character scripting, animation state machines, animation blending and similar techniques
  • Experience from tools development using QT, python or wxWidgets

To apply for this position please register below with a detailed resume and cover letter. Apply as soon as possible as we review applications continuously. All further information is provided under non-disclosure agreement only. All applicants are required to relocate to work full-time in New York City.

Job Type: Full-time

Job Location:

  • New York, NY

Required education:

  • Bachelor's

Required experience:

  • AI Technology: 5 years
  • animation: 5 years
  • physics and gameplay code: 5 years
  • programming: 5 years
