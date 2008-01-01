Indeed Hire has partnered with Avalanche Studios and is looking for an experienced and motivated AI programmer to join our AI team on our next open world project. At Avalanche Studios you will work with some of the industry’s most exciting technology and talented individuals. You are expected to have previous experience from developing character and/or vehicle AI and to be able to utilize this experience by pushing the quality of our titles even further.
As an AI programmer you will work with our content creators to design fun and robust character behaviors for one of our AAA action titles. You will implement behaviors for the inference systems of our game engine and Integrate AI behaviors and subcomponents with other gameplay systems such as physics, animation and sound. It will also work to maintain and extend our inference and pathfinding technology and existing tools for AI content creation. Avalanche Studios is developing for next gen platforms.
All applicants are required to relocate to work full-time in New York City.
