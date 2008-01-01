Indeed Hire has partnered with Avalanche Studios and is looking for an experienced and motivated AI programmer to join our AI team on our next open world project. At Avalanche Studios you will work with some of the industry’s most exciting technology and talented individuals. You are expected to have previous experience from developing character and/or vehicle AI and to be able to utilize this experience by pushing the quality of our titles even further.

As an AI programmer you will work with our content creators to design fun and robust character behaviors for one of our AAA action titles. You will implement behaviors for the inference systems of our game engine and Integrate AI behaviors and subcomponents with other gameplay systems such as physics, animation and sound. It will also work to maintain and extend our inference and pathfinding technology and existing tools for AI content creation. Avalanche Studios is developing for next gen platforms.

Required qualifications

A strong passion for game AI and a keen sense of fun gameplay

Familiarity with animation, physics and gameplay code in general

Experience from working with common AI technology such as state machines and pathfinding algorithms

Prior experience working as a programmer on at least two shipped title on current-gen consoles

Basic understanding of the possibilities and challenges the PS4 and Xbox ONE hardware architectures imposes on AI algorithms and technology

Desired qualifications

Experience from working with action planners, behavior trees and obstacle avoidance algorithms

Experience working with navmesh generation and pathfinding in a complex environment

Experience from working with character scripting, animation state machines, animation blending and similar techniques

Experience from tools development using QT, python or wxWidgets

To apply for this position please register below with a detailed resume and cover letter. Apply as soon as possible as we review applications continuously. All further information is provided under non-disclosure agreement only. All applicants are required to relocate to work full-time in New York City.

Job Type: Full-time

Job Location:

New York, NY

Required education:

Bachelor's

Required experience: