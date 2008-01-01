webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
AI Engineer

Tangentlemen are looking for an AI Engineer for a new Action Adventure game.  If you love working in the Unreal engine and have a passion for multiplayer games, join a team of industry veterans dedicated to making the highest quality games. 

Responsibilities:

  • Research, design, implement, extend, and maintain network systems; bn as well as related areas of game development such as navigation, game mechanics, player controls, animation, and physics.
  • You may be asked to help the rest of the team in other engineering areas.
  • Collaborate with other engineers to develop various gameplay systems.
  • Write well-architected maintainable code with an eye towards re-usability for multiple games.
  • Develop and test code, fix bugs, profile and optimize code as directed.
  • Identify technical and developmental risks/obstacles and generate solutions to overcome identified risks.
  • Willing to refactor your code or others’ code when needed or as directed
  • Modify Unreal engine code when needed or as directed.
  • Document and peer review technical designs and code submissions with other software engineers.
  • Work with QA, providing information needed to fully test developed code.
  • Keep up to date on state-of-the-art software engineering methods, practices, and technologies.
  • Communicate with other team members, internal customers, and when required external customers to determine requirements.

Requirements:

  • Experience in the design and implementation of game system AI, including related systems such as navigation, physics, player mechanics, and camera.
  • Unreal 4 or 3 development experience.
  • C++ proficiency and strong object oriented design skills.
  • Follow best practices, development processes, and coding standards.
  • Ability to quickly and independently learn and enhance a large established code base.
  • Experience with memory management, multi-threaded programming, cross-platform development, working on a multiplayer project and a working knowledge of 3D math.
  • Ability to prioritize, plan, and organize work
  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Math, Engineering or related area or equivalent industry experience.
  • Minimum of 4 years game industry experience with 1 shipped titles especially Console products.
  • Must be an effective communicator, both verbally and written
  • Positive attitude, get along with others, strong work ethic, and the ability to work in a highly collaborative team environment.
  • A passion for making and playing games with an eye for detail and feel for good gameplay.

Pluses:

  • Practice developing in a Scrum or Agile development environment
  • AI programming experience in a shipped Unreal engine 4 title
  • Console development experience
  • Experience enhancing UE4’s editor
