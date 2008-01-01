webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Website:
http://www.sanzaru.com
Location:
Foster City, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Enhanced / Virtual Reality, PC / Windows, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
AI Engineer

Responsibilities:

  • Constructing gameplay systems from the ground up
  • Acting as point person for AI implementations and optimizations
  • Creating immersive VR experiences with believable NPC interactions
  • Thinking creatively and critically to expand user experiences into new virtual reality medium
  • Working closely with other engineers to contribute on game architecture and technical design

 

Experience/Skills:

  • At least 5 years of industry experience
  • At least 2 shipped game title
  • Expertise in C/C++, experience with unreal blueprints a plus
  • Thorough understanding of UDK, Unreal 3 or Unreal 4 AI architecture
  • Comfortable with common AI subsystems (path finding, state machines, behavior trees)
  • Strong 3D math skills
  • Familiarity with Unreal 4’s handling of AI on dedicated servers
  • Ability to collaborate with team  members to bring gameplay to life
  • Avid gamer
  • BS Computer Science or equivalent experience
