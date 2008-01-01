Location:
Foster City, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
Enhanced / Virtual Reality, PC / Windows, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
AI Engineer
Responsibilities:
- Constructing gameplay systems from the ground up
- Acting as point person for AI implementations and optimizations
- Creating immersive VR experiences with believable NPC interactions
- Thinking creatively and critically to expand user experiences into new virtual reality medium
- Working closely with other engineers to contribute on game architecture and technical design
Experience/Skills:
- At least 5 years of industry experience
- At least 2 shipped game title
- Expertise in C/C++, experience with unreal blueprints a plus
- Thorough understanding of UDK, Unreal 3 or Unreal 4 AI architecture
- Comfortable with common AI subsystems (path finding, state machines, behavior trees)
- Strong 3D math skills
- Familiarity with Unreal 4’s handling of AI on dedicated servers
- Ability to collaborate with team members to bring gameplay to life
- Avid gamer
- BS Computer Science or equivalent experience
