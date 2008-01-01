Location:
3D Generalist
We’re a small mobile game team, and we're looking for an experienced 3D generalist. We need a person who can model, texture, and animate characters and buildings, as well as work as a liason between our team and our offshore 3D team and review/tweak their assets.
Responsibilities:
- Strong understanding of 3D game character/building creation (modeling, texturing and UV layout)
- Making sure all assets entering the game are as optimized as possible
- Creating dynamic lighting/shadows within the game engine
- Strong animation skills
- Strong rigging skills
- Create high-quality textures
- Ability to turn the art team’s concept drawings into full 3D assets
- Work closely with the creative director and offshore 3D artists to aid in production of assets
- Working within established technical restraints and within the style guide
- Willingness to accept feedback in a professional manner
Education and Experience:
-
3+ years of industry or related experience
-
High proficiency with Maya (or equivalent 3D modeling package) and Photoshop
-
Experience with Unity
-
Mobile game experience is preferred
