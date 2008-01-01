webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Mitosis Games
Website:
http://mitosisgames.com
Location:
New York, New York
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Android, iOS
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
3D Generalist

We’re a small mobile game team, and we're looking for an experienced 3D generalist. We need a person who can model, texture, and animate characters and buildings, as well as work as a liason between our team and our offshore 3D team and review/tweak their assets.

Responsibilities:

  • Strong understanding of 3D game character/building creation (modeling, texturing and UV layout)
  • Making sure all assets entering the game are as optimized as possible
  • Creating dynamic lighting/shadows within the game engine
  • Strong animation skills
  • Strong rigging skills
  • Create high-quality textures
  • Ability to turn the art team’s concept drawings into full 3D assets
  • Work closely with the creative director and offshore 3D artists to aid in production of assets
  • Working within established technical restraints and within the style guide
  • Willingness to accept feedback in a professional manner

Education and Experience:

  • 3+ years of industry or related experience

  • High proficiency with Maya (or equivalent 3D modeling package) and Photoshop

  • Experience with Unity

  • Mobile game experience is preferred

