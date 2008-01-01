3D Environment Artist

Intrepid Studios is an online, PC based, game development company. We are looking for talented 3D environment artists to join our team in creating an MMORPG with a fantasy setting.

With a state of the art facility located in beautiful San Diego, our team is dedicated to an environment that supports creativity and success.

At Intrepid Studios, we are searching for people who are passionate and driven to excel and have a desire to invest their time and effort in the success of what will be the most anticipated MMO in the industry.

Intrepid Studios is currently seeking experienced 3d artists with focus on environments and prop building.

Duties and Responsibilities Include

Building solid gameplay environments and assets for 3D games

Using Unreal Engine to create 3D assets and environments based on basic game designs and concept art

Composing and texturing assets, architectures, and level art

Creating contextual environments for games including architectural elements and physical objects that are stylistically consistent

Creating shaders for environment assets, volumetrics, decals, ambient effects, etc.

Optimizing geometry so that the level runs at a manageable frame rate while minimizing loss of visual fidelity across the game world

Utilizing expert knowledge of industry standard art tools, to create textures for assets and environments

Concepting and designing 3d assets and environments

Requirements

3+ years of experience as an Environment, and/or Prop artist, with one or more shipped AAA games on PC

Experience with MAYA, Z-Brush, Photoshop, and a PBR texturing pipeline

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience

Be receptive to art direction

Strong knowledge of architectural design and great sense of form and space

Excellent high- and low-poly modeling skills

Experience with Unreal Engine

Passion for gaming and fantasy settings

Desired