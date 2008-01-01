webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
3D Environment Artist

Intrepid Studios is an online, PC based, game development company. We are looking for talented 3D environment artists to join our team in creating an MMORPG with a fantasy setting.

With a state of the art facility located in beautiful San Diego, our team is dedicated to an environment that supports creativity and success.

At Intrepid Studios, we are searching for people who are passionate and driven to excel and have a desire to invest their time and effort in the success of what will be the most anticipated MMO in the industry.

Intrepid Studios is currently seeking experienced 3d artists with focus on environments and prop building.

Duties and Responsibilities Include

  • Building solid gameplay environments and assets for 3D games

  • Using Unreal Engine to create 3D assets and environments based on basic game designs and concept art

  • Composing and texturing assets, architectures, and level art

  • Creating contextual environments for games including architectural elements and physical objects that are stylistically consistent

  • Creating shaders for environment assets, volumetrics, decals, ambient effects, etc.

  • Optimizing geometry so that the level runs at a manageable frame rate while minimizing loss of visual fidelity across the game world

  • Utilizing expert knowledge of industry standard art tools, to create textures for assets and environments

  • Concepting and designing 3d assets and environments

Requirements

  • 3+ years of experience as an Environment, and/or Prop artist, with one or more shipped AAA games on PC

  • Experience with MAYA, Z-Brush, Photoshop, and a PBR texturing pipeline

  • Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience

  • Be receptive to art direction

  • Strong knowledge of architectural design and great sense of form and space

  • Excellent high- and low-poly modeling skills

  • Experience with Unreal Engine

  • Passion for gaming and fantasy settings

Desired

  • Strong foundation in traditional art, with ability to concept ideas

  • Exceptional visual and technical understanding of 3D modeling and texturing

