3D Environment Artist
Intrepid Studios is an online, PC based, game development company. We are looking for talented 3D environment artists to join our team in creating an MMORPG with a fantasy setting.
With a state of the art facility located in beautiful San Diego, our team is dedicated to an environment that supports creativity and success.
At Intrepid Studios, we are searching for people who are passionate and driven to excel and have a desire to invest their time and effort in the success of what will be the most anticipated MMO in the industry.
Intrepid Studios is currently seeking experienced 3d artists with focus on environments and prop building.
Duties and Responsibilities Include
Building solid gameplay environments and assets for 3D games
Using Unreal Engine to create 3D assets and environments based on basic game designs and concept art
Composing and texturing assets, architectures, and level art
Creating contextual environments for games including architectural elements and physical objects that are stylistically consistent
Creating shaders for environment assets, volumetrics, decals, ambient effects, etc.
Optimizing geometry so that the level runs at a manageable frame rate while minimizing loss of visual fidelity across the game world
Utilizing expert knowledge of industry standard art tools, to create textures for assets and environments
Concepting and designing 3d assets and environments
Requirements
3+ years of experience as an Environment, and/or Prop artist, with one or more shipped AAA games on PC
Experience with MAYA, Z-Brush, Photoshop, and a PBR texturing pipeline
Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience
Be receptive to art direction
Strong knowledge of architectural design and great sense of form and space
Excellent high- and low-poly modeling skills
Experience with Unreal Engine
Passion for gaming and fantasy settings
Desired
Strong foundation in traditional art, with ability to concept ideas
Exceptional visual and technical understanding of 3D modeling and texturing