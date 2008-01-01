webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
ZeniMax Online Studios
Website:
http://jobs.zenimax.com/locations/view/7
Location:
Hunt Valley, Maryland
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
3D Environment Artist

Responsibilities:

  • Have excellent skills in modeling and texturing both organic and hard surface models to the highest level possible while maintaining game restrictions and guidelines.
  • Match the look, feel and style of our game.
  • Be able to work with the concept team in producing quality assets and also be able to work without concept when necessary.
  • Be able to problem solve and work collaboratively with the design team.
  • Have a positive attitude, be a team player and have excellent communication skills both verbally and written.
  • Be able to take feedback in a constructive and collaborative manner.
  • Be self-motivated with an ability to critique one’s own work and meet set deadlines. 

 Requirements: 

  • Have a portfolio demonstrating excellence in both 2D and 3D art.
  • Have a Bachelor’s Degree in Art or at least 3 years’ experience in the industry.
  • experience in 3dStudio Max, Photoshop and Zbrush
  • Passion for making excellent art

Desired Skills:

  • Experience with Substance Painter and Designer are a bonus
