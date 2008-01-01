Home
Company Name:
ZeniMax Online Studios
Website:
http://jobs.zenimax.com/locations/view/7
Location:
Hunt Valley, Maryland
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
3D Environment Artist
Responsibilities:
Have excellent skills in modeling and texturing both organic and hard surface models to the highest level possible while maintaining game restrictions and guidelines.
Match the look, feel and style of our game.
Be able to work with the concept team in producing quality assets and also be able to work without concept when necessary.
Be able to problem solve and work collaboratively with the design team.
Have a positive attitude, be a team player and have excellent communication skills both verbally and written.
Be able to take feedback in a constructive and collaborative manner.
Be self-motivated with an ability to critique one’s own work and meet set deadlines.
Requirements:
Have a portfolio demonstrating excellence in both 2D and 3D art.
Have a Bachelor’s Degree in Art or at least 3 years’ experience in the industry.
experience in 3dStudio Max, Photoshop and Zbrush
Passion for making excellent art
Desired Skills:
Experience with Substance Painter and Designer are a bonus
