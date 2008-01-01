3D Character Modeler

Mindshow seeks a full-time staff 3D Modeler to realize 3D VR characters based on concept art, as well as refining models created out-of-house. The ideal candidate is hyper-creative and can infer smart 3D design choices from 2D concepts. Candidate will work closely with our Art Director, working iteratively to solve touch creative problems. You are excited about VR. Like, way excited.

Candidate must live in Los Angeles or be willing to relocate, and must be available to work full-time from the Mindshow office in Downtown LA.

REQUIREMENTS

● Sculpting skills in Zbrush, Mudbox or equivalent

● Texturing skills including normal maps

● Expert knowledge of Maya or 3DS Max, knowledge of or willingness to learn Unity

● Ability to model cohesive, high fidelity, low-poly assets with great topology, edge flow and UV’s

● Deep experience modeling expressive, game ready characters

● Thorough understanding of games character pipeline from concept to delivery

● Expertise in stylized characters (as opposed to realistic characters)

● Ability to take models created by outsource facilities from "almost there" to "nailed it."

● Detail oriented and reliable - able to meet deadlines on tight schedules

● Strong understanding of proportion and silhouette

EXPERIENCE

● Bachelor’s degree from a four-year college or university - or equivalent experienceExpert knowledge of Maya, 3DS Max, Mudbox or Zbrush

● Has worked on at least 2 shipped AAA console or PC titles, or broadcast/film titles

BONUS

● Strong background in traditional art and refined sense of aesthetics

● Expereince using Substance Painter

● High to low poly pipeline knowhow

● Can carve a realistic bird from a common potato or bar of soap