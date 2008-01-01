webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
MLB Advanced Media
Location:
New York, New York
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
iOS, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
2
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
3D Character Artist, Gaming and VR

MLB Advanced Media is looking to immediately fill a 3D Character Artist position. You’re the visual genius who sculpts living and breathing 3d characters. You’re an expert in the tools, have an amazing eye for the smallest details, and a passion for perfection. You have ambition to make the best a reality, even if it requires intense experimentation and iteration to make it work in real-time.

Responsibilities:

  • Focus on realistic human anatomy, facial likeness, and clothing details
  • Manage the character art pipeline including high poly sculpts and low poly output, texture generation, and shader creation in Unity
  • Deliver assets within the confines of real-time engine constraints and programming demands
  • Conceptualize, present, and execute ideas within a schedule, while actively participating in technical and artistic problem solving
  • Mentor and develop other artists, provide useful feedback, and collaborate well to create the best looking product possible

Requirements:

  • 5+ years experience in the video game industry on Console or Mobile AAA including two shipped title as 3D Character Artist or similar
  • Production experience with Unity or significant experience with other AAA engines
  • Maya, 3D Studio Max, ZBrush (preferred)
  • Strong understanding of human anatomy and human sculpting skills to create highly realistic likeness
  • Proficient in game-optimized complex character sculpts, UV editing, and the creation of layered textures using current gen tools
  • Solid experience with physically based rendering and real-time pipeline
  • Experience with rigging, skinning, and animation setups
  • The successful candidate will be able to concept and create under minimal to moderate supervision

Bonus Skills and Experience:

  • Experience with Allegorithmic Substance, ShaderForge or similar
  • Comfortable working with scan data
  • Experience with pattern making or Marvelous Designer

Submission/Portfolio requirements:

  • Portfolio, and/or reel demonstrating relevant artistic skills required. Please include 10-15 best examples of your work, 3-5 Texture Sheets including diffuse, spec and normal maps, including ingame screenshots or turntable animations


We truly believe we offer a unique opportunity for any technologist:

  • The opportunity to work with a world-class team of game developers
  • The opportunity to work with a world-class team of artists, designers and engineers
  • The opportunity to work on award-winning and complex apps and systems
  • The opportunity to have an influence on the innovation of products used globally by millions
  • The opportunity to work in a highly collaborative team environment
  • Amazing benefits including - 100% employer-paid Medical, Dental and Vision.
