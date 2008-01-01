Location:
New York, New York
Country:
United States
Platform
iOS, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
2
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
3D Character Artist, Gaming and VR
MLB Advanced Media is looking to immediately fill a 3D Character Artist position. You’re the visual genius who sculpts living and breathing 3d characters. You’re an expert in the tools, have an amazing eye for the smallest details, and a passion for perfection. You have ambition to make the best a reality, even if it requires intense experimentation and iteration to make it work in real-time.
Responsibilities:
- Focus on realistic human anatomy, facial likeness, and clothing details
- Manage the character art pipeline including high poly sculpts and low poly output, texture generation, and shader creation in Unity
- Deliver assets within the confines of real-time engine constraints and programming demands
- Conceptualize, present, and execute ideas within a schedule, while actively participating in technical and artistic problem solving
- Mentor and develop other artists, provide useful feedback, and collaborate well to create the best looking product possible
Requirements:
- 5+ years experience in the video game industry on Console or Mobile AAA including two shipped title as 3D Character Artist or similar
- Production experience with Unity or significant experience with other AAA engines
- Maya, 3D Studio Max, ZBrush (preferred)
- Strong understanding of human anatomy and human sculpting skills to create highly realistic likeness
- Proficient in game-optimized complex character sculpts, UV editing, and the creation of layered textures using current gen tools
- Solid experience with physically based rendering and real-time pipeline
- Experience with rigging, skinning, and animation setups
- The successful candidate will be able to concept and create under minimal to moderate supervision
Bonus Skills and Experience:
- Experience with Allegorithmic Substance, ShaderForge or similar
- Comfortable working with scan data
- Experience with pattern making or Marvelous Designer
Submission/Portfolio requirements:
- Portfolio, and/or reel demonstrating relevant artistic skills required. Please include 10-15 best examples of your work, 3-5 Texture Sheets including diffuse, spec and normal maps, including ingame screenshots or turntable animations
We truly believe we offer a unique opportunity for any technologist:
- The opportunity to work with a world-class team of game developers
- The opportunity to work with a world-class team of artists, designers and engineers
- The opportunity to work on award-winning and complex apps and systems
- The opportunity to have an influence on the innovation of products used globally by millions
- The opportunity to work in a highly collaborative team environment
- Amazing benefits including - 100% employer-paid Medical, Dental and Vision.
