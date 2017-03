We are currently looking for an experienced 3D Character Artist to work with an extraordinarily talented art staff on our newest hit game Dragonvale World!

As a 3D Character Artist you will be taking concepts and translating them into visually stunning collectable dragons.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Strong understanding of 3D game character creation (modeling, texturing and UV layout)

Understanding of form, shape and anatomy

Creating high-quality hand-painted textures

Excellent eye for translating concept art into a representational 3D model

Working closely with the lead artist, concept artist, and animators to create game ready assets in a timely manner

Working within established technical restraints and within the style guide

Collaborating with other artists and cultivating a positive team dynamic

Willingness to accept feedback in a professional manner

Ability to work under moderate lead direction

Motivated and willing to learn new processes

Education and Experience: