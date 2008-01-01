BA, BFA or an equivalent professional certification.

Strong eye for lighting and experience with PBR lighting and materials.

Experience with both PC and console art creation.

Experience with UE3 or UE4 strongly preferred.

Great problem solving skills for both artistic and technical needs.

Ability to work and contribute effectively and collaboratively in a team environment.

Strong demo reel or portfolio showcasing your most recent work.

Proficient in Maya and Zbrush with a history of of both realistic and stylized work.

3+ years experience in the game industry with at least one shipped title.

Provide best practices & techniques for other artists.

Collaborate in R&D efforts to push the development boundaries.

Troubleshoot and provide creative and technical solutions regarding the art pipeline and process.

Optimize art assets to meet performance goals and create collision geo.

Create a mix of painted and graphic textures to match the game's art visual style, working closely with lead and concept artists.

Model, sculpt and texture stylized 3D characters, environment pieces, and props.

Skydance Interactive is looking for a talented 3D Artist to work on both character and environment pieces for our multiplayer FPS, PWND. Our ideal teammate is well-versed in organic and hard surface modeling, collision geo, texturing, materials, and has a knack for stylized art.

