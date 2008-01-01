Experience with UE3 or UE4 and Matinee.

BA, BFA or an equivalent professional certification.

Great problem solving skills for both artistic and technical needs.

Ability to work and contribute effectively and collaboratively in a team environment, but successful working on your own with clear direction.

Strong demo reel or portfolio showcasing your most recent work.

Troubleshoot and provide solutions to issues related to asset creation.

Collaborate across all departments to ensure characters are best serving gameplay and the overall project design.

Work closely with the team to maintain consistency with the established visual style.

Produce high quality character animation for in game and short films.

Skydance Interactive is looking for a talented 3D animation intern for our multiplayer FPS. Our ideal teammate is well-versed in all aspects of animation development, with a strong eye for stylized character animation and cinematic work. We’re looking for clean animations, creative ideas, and a sense of humor that translates into your animation work.

