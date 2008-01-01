Job Description
Skydance Interactive is looking for a talented 3D animation intern for our multiplayer FPS. Our ideal teammate is well-versed in all aspects of animation development, with a strong eye for stylized character animation and cinematic work. We’re looking for clean animations, creative ideas, and a sense of humor that translates into your animation work.
Responsibilities
Produce high quality character animation for in game and short films.
Work closely with the team to maintain consistency with the established visual style.
Collaborate across all departments to ensure characters are best serving gameplay and the overall project design.
Troubleshoot and provide solutions to issues related to asset creation.
Requirements
Strong key frame animation skills.
Strong demo reel or portfolio showcasing your most recent work.
Ability to work and contribute effectively and collaboratively in a team environment, but successful working on your own with clear direction.
Great problem solving skills for both artistic and technical needs.
Pluses
Experience in 3DS Max.
Experience with animation graphs.
Passionate about competitive shooters.
Traditional art skills (figure drawing, landscape, animals, composition, perspective, etc.).
BA, BFA or an equivalent professional certification.
Experience with UE3 or UE4 and Matinee.