Monomi Park is seeking an amazing 2D Artist to join our team!
This is a full-time position on-site in our San Mateo, California office.
We're looking for a 2D artist to help develop Slime Rancher as well as future, exciting projects. Candidates must be well-versed in concept art, digital painting, and 2D animation. Ideal qualities include a strong, personal style but the ability to adapt to other styles, a portfolio with character and environment work, and a basic understanding of 3D modeling and texturing.
This position will be expected to create the following at Monomi Park:
Our art pipeline involves use of Autodesk Maya, Adobe Photoshop, and Unity. Experience with these or similar programs is required.
Industry experience is preferred.
How to Apply:
Send an email to jobs@monomipark.com with the subject line '2D Artist Applicant: YOUR NAME' and include a url to your portfolio in the body of the email. Web portfolios and resumes are preferred. If attaching a resume, please format as a pdf. Do not attach portfolios.
We'll be in touch if we feel your experience is a match for this position.