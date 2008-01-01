webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Monomi Park
Website:
http://www.monomipark.com
Location:
San Mateo, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Mac OS X, PC / Windows, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Not Applicable
Education:
High School or equivalent
2D Artist

Monomi Park is seeking an amazing 2D Artist to join our team!


This is a full-time position on-site in our San Mateo, California office.


We're looking for a 2D artist to help develop Slime Rancher as well as future, exciting projects. Candidates must be well-versed in concept art, digital painting, and 2D animation. Ideal qualities include a strong, personal style but the ability to adapt to other styles, a portfolio with character and environment work, and a basic understanding of 3D modeling and texturing.


This position will be expected to create the following at Monomi Park:

  • Concept art for characters and environments
  • Promotional artwork
  • 2D art elements for game UI, such as icons
  • Digital texture painting

Our art pipeline involves use of Autodesk Maya, Adobe Photoshop, and Unity. Experience with these or similar programs is required.

Industry experience is preferred.


How to Apply:

Send an email to jobs@monomipark.com with the subject line '2D Artist Applicant: YOUR NAME' and include a url to your portfolio in the body of the email. Web portfolios and resumes are preferred. If attaching a resume, please format as a pdf. Do not attach portfolios.


We'll be in touch if we feel your experience is a match for this position.

