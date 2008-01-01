webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Velan Studios
Website:
http://www.velanstudios.com
Location:
Troy, New York
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
iOS, PC / Windows, Playstation 4
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
2D/3D/VFX Artist (Sr.)

Artist (2D/3D/VFX)

 

Are you an experienced and passionate visual artist who can generate a broad range of visual assets, both 2D and 3D,  and collaborate with a small team of developers as they build the next great game experiences of the future? Velan Studios, a small independent game developer, is looking for a versatile game artist with robust 2D-rendering & 3D-modeling expertise, with some VFX experience thrown in for good measure.

 

In this role you’ll be working in a small prototyping team with gameplay programmers, designers and animators to create eye-opening, visually-captivating experiences. You will help define the look and feel of the prototypes and experiment with different visual styles. Working as part of a small core team of veteran developers on innovative new prototypes means you’ve got to be versatile and highly-skilled.

 

Qualifications

  • 5+ years of game industry experience on AAA console or mobile
  • Expert in 3D Studio Max or Maya, Adobe Creative Suite, ZBrush
  • Knowledge & experience in modern lighting techniques (baked GI, deferred)
  • Experience working in Unreal, Unity or other AAA engines

 

Any of these are Big Pluses:

  • Experience with Algorithmic Substance, ShaderForge or similar
  • Significant Unreal Engine 4 experience
  • Experience with physically-based rendering

 

Portfolio required.  Please include a variety of examples of your work including models (Z-Brush sculpts & in-game high poly model) and texture sets including diffuse/albedo, spec, gloss, normal maps and lighting examples.

 

To apply for this position, send your send resume and cover letter to jobs@velanstudios.com. Be sure to reference the position you’re applying for in the subject line.

