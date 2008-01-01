Location:
95113, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Senior Game Programmer
Cold Iron is a team of passionate game developers located in San Jose, California. We’re a diverse group of veterans with decades of experience developing and launching award-winning MMO and action titles on PC and console.
Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Senior Game Programmer to join our world class team on our next AAA title for consoles and PC! Are you a passionate game developer? Is making an awesome game the thing that gets you out of bed in the morning? We’re sure you’re amazing in your field, but do you see perfecting your skills as the means to making the best experiences possible? Great, we want to hear from you!
The candidate will help with architecture, implementation of systems, and help guide other engineers in the development of the game. This role is responsible for designing, writing, and modifying data and code with a heavy focus on real-time performance and usability.
Responsibilities:
- Write game, engine, and tools code using C/C++
- Independently design, schedule, and implement features that meet the requirements art, design, and animation teams
- Communicating effectively with all disciplines and departments
- Regularly debug, profile, optimize, and maintain code
- Develop new features and mechanics within Unreal Engine 4
- Provide technical assistance by responding to inquiries regarding errors, problems, or questions with programs
- Mentor less-experienced developers on specific tasking as needed
Qualifications:
- 5+ years of C++ experience, games industry experience preferred, but not strictly required
- Ability and drive to contribute towards and advance all aspects of the game
- Work independently and efficiently under deadlines
- Excellent programming, debugging, and optimization skills
- Effectively and quickly build relationships and establish trust, respect, competence, and confidence with the whole team.
Would Love to See:
- Experience with Unreal engine (ideally UE4)
- Experience with various scripting languages (e.g. Javascript, Python, Perl, HTML)
- Experience with the games industry (ideally developing first-person shooters)
- Strong grasp of mathematical concepts, graphics, collision detection, and data transformation
Education:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, mathematics, physics, or related degree
- Or equivalent industry experience
Please Note: This is a full-time, on-site position.
