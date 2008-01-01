Cold Iron is a team of passionate game developers located in San Jose, California. We’re a diverse group of veterans with decades of experience developing and launching award-winning MMO and action titles on PC and console.

Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Senior Game Programmer to join our world class team on our next AAA title for consoles and PC! Are you a passionate game developer? Is making an awesome game the thing that gets you out of bed in the morning? We’re sure you’re amazing in your field, but do you see perfecting your skills as the means to making the best experiences possible? Great, we want to hear from you!

The candidate will help with architecture, implementation of systems, and help guide other engineers in the development of the game. This role is responsible for designing, writing, and modifying data and code with a heavy focus on real-time performance and usability.

Responsibilities:

Write game, engine, and tools code using C/C++

Independently design, schedule, and implement features that meet the requirements art, design, and animation teams

Communicating effectively with all disciplines and departments

Regularly debug, profile, optimize, and maintain code

Develop new features and mechanics within Unreal Engine 4

Provide technical assistance by responding to inquiries regarding errors, problems, or questions with programs

Mentor less-experienced developers on specific tasking as needed

Qualifications:

5+ years of C++ experience, games industry experience preferred, but not strictly required

Ability and drive to contribute towards and advance all aspects of the game

Work independently and efficiently under deadlines

Excellent programming, debugging, and optimization skills

Effectively and quickly build relationships and establish trust, respect, competence, and confidence with the whole team.

Would Love to See:

Experience with Unreal engine (ideally UE4)

Experience with various scripting languages (e.g. Javascript, Python, Perl, HTML)

Experience with the games industry (ideally developing first-person shooters)

Strong grasp of mathematical concepts, graphics, collision detection, and data transformation

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, mathematics, physics, or related degree

Or equivalent industry experience

Please Note: This is a full-time, on-site position.