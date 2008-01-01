Location:
Seattle, Washington
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Master's Degree/MBA
Graphics Software Engineer
Are you interested to help lead Intel’s graphics/media/display technical engagement and software co-development with our key OS partner? The Visual and Parallel Computing Group (VPG) is responsible for Intel’s graphics HW and SW products and technologies, and drive the overall engineering engagement with our major OS and Device partners/customers from planning, development, and execution to deliver the best Intel graphics-Windows experiences. In this role, you will work closely with external partners and internal VPG teams on graphics HW and SW architecture definition, driver development, validation, and debug for new usages and scenarios. You will work with various partners to enhance and improve graphics performance on upcoming processor graphics devices by analyzing performance issues in software drivers and applications, implementing software performance improvements, and recommending future hardware and software improvements. You will also be responsible for providing internal and external feedback to implement upcoming graphics features in yet-to-be-released OSes to ensure our hardware and software will function and perform as expected on next generation platforms as well as designing/developing/implementing graphics system-level software for future platforms. You will be the Intel’s primary engineering interface to our key OS and device partner on defining new OS/driver features and lead co-development of key features. This is a high visibility role and requires someone who has the combination of technical depth, hands on SW development expertise, business acumen and emotional maturity to interface with external partners. Candidate should have exceptional problem solving skill, communication and influencing skills.
Education: Master’s Degree in Computer Science/Engineering, Electronics/Electrical Engineering or related field.Candidate should have 6+ years of experience with the following:-Technical expertise and SW development experience in at least one of these areas: 3D graphics, media codecs, image/video processing, and display technologies - SW engineering across the product lifecycles - Experience as tech lead for engineering teams - Experience managing customer relationship/engagementPreferred Requirements: Education: PhD Degree in Computer Science/Engineering or Electronics/Electrical Engineering and 4+ years’ experience Experience/Skills: Hands on graphics driver development, fluency of Intel graphics/media/display architecture and related SW technologies such as DirectX and DXVA, fluency of graphics usages like virtual/augmented reality, gaming, media content creation. Graphics industry familiarity *LI-USA-MA1
